Five men released in Brentwood murder investigation
Detectives investigating the deaths of two boys have released five men initially arrested on suspicion of murder.
The two teenagers were found fatally injured in Regency Court, Brentwood, at about 01:30 BST on Sunday.
Essex Police said three men, aged 19, 20 and 21, are still being questioned in connection with the deaths.
Four other men have been released and face no further action. A fifth man was released under investigation.
Alex Burghart, the Conservative MP for Brentwood and Ongar, said the boys who died were both 16 years old.
The BBC understands they are suspected to have suffered stab wounds but this has not been confirmed by police.
Det Ch Inspector Stuart Truss said: "Our investigation is progressing well and we are building a picture of the circumstances which led up to the boys' death.
"We have seized more than 200 hours of CCTV footage and are now methodically going through it."
He said it was being treated as an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public but that extra police patrols were under way to reassure people in the area.
