Harwich incident: Helicopter assists with search and rescue
- Published
A search and rescue operation is taking place off the coast of Essex, coastguard officials said.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said an HM Coastguard helicopter from Kent and a plane were sent to the incident off Harwich.
The Home Office said Border Force was "urgently responding" to the incident, and further details would be provided once the situation had been resolved.
It is understood RNLI lifeboats were launched from Harwich and Walton.
"HM Coastguard has been coordinating a search and rescue response to an incident off Essex, working with Border Force and other partners," a spokeswoman for the MCA said.
"We sent the coastguard helicopter from Lydd and a coastguard fixed-wing aircraft."
Essex Police said it supported the incident but it was being led by Border Force.
