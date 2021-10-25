Met Police officer on trial accused of raping Essex woman
- Published
A serving Metropolitan Police officer accused of raping a woman "disregarded" her limits after being told to stop several times, a court heard.
James Geoghegan, 27, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, is accused of raping the woman on 12 December 2018.
The court heard the attack happened at the woman's home in Essex when she returned there with Mr Geoghegan after they had been drinking.
Mr Geoghegan, on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, denies the offence.
Jurors were told Mr Geoghegan had decided to stay at the woman's home in Loughton instead of returning to his place in Enfield.
He went into her bedroom "uninvited" when she was undressing and although they kissed, the victim did not want it to go further and told him to stop several times, the jury heard.
He raped her in her bed, the court was told.
'Took no notice'
The court heard following the incident, when the victim asked Mr Geoghegan "do you remember me asking you to stop?", he replied: "Yes, I thought you were just playing around."
Wayne Cleaver, prosecuting, said: "Clearly he heard her say 'no', he had heard her indicate that she didn't want to have sex with him and he also acknowledged that she had indeed pulled her shorts back up when he first pulled them down."
In text messages between the pair later that day, the victim told Mr Geoghegan: "I'm upset James because I said no multiple times, but you carried on."
Mr Cleaver said: "The prosecution case is simple, (the victim) said 'no' and (the victim) said 'stop' and that is exactly what she meant.
"He accepted in the living room and later in those messages that he heard her say it more than once, but he took no notice of her.
"He disregarded her limits and decided instead to press on."
The trial continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk