Southend-on-Sea: Major sewage leak cancels town's fireworks display
A seaside town fireworks display has been cancelled following a major sewage leak.
Anglian Water said sewage spilled after a "significant blockage" in a pipe in Southend-on-Sea, leaving one business owner calling the smell "rancid".
The Environment Agency has been investigating and told people to avoid the water at three beaches.
The leader of Southend Borough Council said the decision to cancel Saturday's fireworks has "not been taken lightly".
Earlier this week, Martin Richardson, the owner of the Happidrome Arcade on the seafront, said: "It stinks down there like you cannot imagine."
He said his business and others were forced to close and "it just not right".
On Wednesday, an Anglian Water spokesman said: "Our teams are investigating a significant blockage on one of the sewer pipes that feeds Southend-on-Sea Water Recycling Centre.
It has "mobilised a number of sewer tankers to ensure customers can continue to use their facilities and environmental impacts are minimised", he added.
They said they were working closely with the Environment Agency and Southend Borough Council and doing everything it can to "fix the problem".
The council said Anglian Water currently required "constant access to Hartington Road", adding: "With large crowds expected at the firework event, along with additional vehicular traffic and congestion in the locality which could impede access to the site, the decision has been jointly made to cancel the event."
Council leader Ian Gilbert said: "We know there will be many people disappointed with this news as are we.
"Having considered all possible options that could potentially allow the event to continue, unfortunately, we need to put public safety at the forefront of our decision making, and as a group with Southend BID and Anglian Water, we have decided to cancel this weekend's event."
