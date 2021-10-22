Sir David Amess: Community falls silent to remember MP
- Published
Southend has remembered Sir David Amess, a week after he was killed at a constituency surgery.
Sir David, 69, was stabbed to death shortly after midday last Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.
Residents and shopkeepers bowed their heads in silence, broken by applause and the release of blue balloons in memory of the Southend West MP.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, is due at the Old Bailey charged with murder and preparing terrorist acts.
James Duddridge, the MP for Rochford and Southend East, said: "It is going to be very difficult not just for the family but for the whole community."
Southend was granted city status in honour of Sir David, who had lobbied for the title for more than 20 years.
Ian Gilbert, leader of Southend Borough Council, said heartwarming stories of Sir David were shared at an "emotional" full council meeting on Thursday night.
"Pretty much everybody who has lived in Southend for some time has a story to share about him, he was part of the fabric of the town and touched many, many people," he said.
"I've been heartened by the way the community, quite spontaneously, has come together to support one another at this difficult time.
"I hope the honour of being accorded city status, which is something Sir David campaigned on tirelessly for many years, will be something that can help bring the community together and honour his memory."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk