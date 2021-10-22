BBC News

Sir David Amess: Community falls silent to remember Sir David Amess

Image source, PA Media
Image caption, People gathered on the streets of Southend to pay their respects to Sir David, who had been an MP in Essex since 1983

Southend has remembered Sir David Amess, a week after he was killed at a constituency surgery.

Sir David, 69, was stabbed to death shortly after midday last Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

Residents and shopkeepers bowed their heads in silence, broken by applause and the release of blue balloons in memory of the Southend West MP.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, is due at the Old Bailey charged with murder and preparing terrorist acts.

James Duddridge, the MP for Rochford and Southend East, said: "It is going to be very difficult not just for the family but for the whole community."

Image source, PA Media
Image caption, People gathered on Eastwood Road to remember Sir David, and released blue balloons at the end of the silence

