Oil spill causes long delays on M25 in Essex
- Published
There are long delays on the M25 in Essex after a large oil spill from a lorry closed three out of four lanes.
The vehicle broke down at about 05:30 BST on the anti-clockwise carriageway between junction 28 for the A12 and junction 27 for the M11, leaking diesel across the carriageway.
National Highways has warned drivers of "significant disruption".
It said there are about nine miles of congestion and 90-minute delays in the area.
