Colchester man dies after pet dog bite; another faces limb loss
A man is facing a double amputation due to a dog bite from a pet which a month earlier had bitten his brother-in-law, leaving him with a fatal infection.
Pauline Day, 62, from Colchester, said she was "on automatic pilot" after her brother Barry Harris died, and her husband Mark became seriously ill on the day of his funeral.
Mrs Day was later told her husband had suffered a serious bacterial infection from the bite.
The pet has been put down by a vet.
Pauline's brother, Barry Harris, 46, also from Colchester, bought the Japanese Akita dog - named Ted - for £1,500 from a seller he found on Facebook.
Mrs Day said the "puppy" seemed older than its described five months and had no proper documentation.
She described Ted as a "big playful duffus of a dog, a teddy bear, who was nervous of everything" but "would snap at you if you went near his food".
Mrs Day said Barry became ill after he was scratched on the arm by Ted in July as he tried to remove a bone from his mouth.
He went to bed with flu-like symptoms but three days later died of a cardiac arrest shortly after paramedics arrived.
An autopsy report declared his death as unexplained, said Mrs Day.
Serious bacterial infection
On the day of his funeral, her husband was walking the dog when he too was nipped.
He fell ill that evening, on 19 August, but could not keep warm so "unusually" retired to bed.
Mrs Day said she called for an ambulance after he said he could not feel his legs "which were like blocks of ice" and she noticed his whole chest "looked like a purple bruise".
By this time his temperature had reached 39C (102F).
Mr Day was taken to Colchester Hospital in Essex where he spent two weeks in the critical care unit after he suffered multiple organ failure.
Blood results showed he had suffered a serious bacterial infection that was "100% from a dog".
As well as facing the double amputation, Mr Day has also lost all the fingers of one hand and three on the other.
"It's surreal, I haven't really had time to process it all, to grieve for my brother and now my husband faces this," said Mrs Day.
She is urging people to be more aware of the symptoms of sepsis, which the NHS says is hard to spot and not to buy dogs without the proper paperwork.
