Sir David Amess: Culture secretary finds city status letter
- Published
The Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has shared a letter written a month ago by Sir David Amess asking for her backing to make Southend a city.
Southend West MP Sir David was fatally stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the Queen agreed Southend would be granted city status, a cause Sir David regularly championed.
Ms Dorries posted a picture of the letter on Twitter, adding the words "it happened David, it happened".
Sir David sent the letter to congratulate the Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire on becoming culture secretary.
The letter, dated 20 September, reads: "Dear Nadine, what a fabulous promotion - delighted for [you].
"Let's now make Southend a city!"
Ms Dorries said on Twitter: "It's taken me a while to get through the post in my Parliamentary office.
"Just opened this letter from David, in his true style, asking me to make Southend a city. It happened David, it happened."
The former health minister was appointed culture secretary, replacing Oliver Dowden, in a cabinet reshuffle last month.
Sir David, who championed Southend's bid for city status as part of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, was described by Home Secretary Priti Patel as "Mr Southend" following his death.
As well as bringing extra prestige, city status is an opportunity for areas to attract more tourism and boost the local economy.
