Barrymore pool death: Funeral held for Terry Lubbock
- Published
A man who fought for two decades to find out how his son died after a party at Michael Barrymore's home has been remembered at a private funeral.
Terry Lubbock's son Stuart, 31, was found in a swimming pool in Roydon, Essex, in March 2001.
The 76-year-old, of Harlow, died in September following a diagnosis of terminal cancer earlier this year.
His friend and publicist, Harry Cichy, said a service was held near his home on Thursday.
No-one has been charged with any offence in relation to death of Stuart Lubbock, who had been attending a party at Barrymore's home with eight other people.
He had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted, and alcohol, ecstasy, and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.
A coroner recorded an open verdict, but his father had asked for a fresh inquest.
In August, a man arrested on suspicion of murder and indecent assault was released without charge.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk