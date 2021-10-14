Family pay tribute to father who died in Nazeing street
- Published
A father-of-four found dead in a residential street last month has been described as "the greatest dad" by his family.
Jimmy Moore, 33, died in Palmers Grove in Nazeing in Essex at about 07:15 BST on 25 September.
Robert Crabtree, 33, of Palmers Grove, Nazeing has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
In a statement, Mr Moore's wife said he was "the best husband, son and brother".
"He was the greatest dad to his four children," she added.
She said: "He will be missed by so many but his family will never be the same without him."
His mum, dad, and sister also said: "He was very hardworking and was a protective big brother - one in a million who we were so proud of."
Mr Crabtree is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 25 October.