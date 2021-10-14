BBC News

Family pay tribute to father who died in Nazeing street

Published
Image source, Essex Police
Image caption, Jimmy Moore was described as "a man’s man" by his family

A father-of-four found dead in a residential street last month has been described as "the greatest dad" by his family.

Jimmy Moore, 33, died in Palmers Grove in Nazeing in Essex at about 07:15 BST on 25 September.

Robert Crabtree, 33, of Palmers Grove, Nazeing has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

In a statement, Mr Moore's wife said he was "the best husband, son and brother".

"He was the greatest dad to his four children," she added.

She said: "He will be missed by so many but his family will never be the same without him."

Image source, Essex Police
Image caption, Essex Police attended the incident on 25 September in Nazeing

His mum, dad, and sister also said: "He was very hardworking and was a protective big brother - one in a million who we were so proud of."

Mr Crabtree is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 25 October.

