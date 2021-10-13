Harwich and Dovercourt High School teacher banned over underwear pics
- Published
A teacher who sent inappropriate images of himself in underwear in bed to a pupil via Snapchat has been banned from the profession for life.
Joel Osborne, 31, was a humanities teacher at Harwich and Dovercourt High School, Essex from July 2014 until his dismissal in June 2017.
A professional conduct panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) found his behaviour was unacceptable.
He has the right to appeal against the decision.
After a virtual hearing, the panel found that during the 2016/17 academic school year, he sent the inappropriate images to the student and had an inappropriate conversation with a pupil about condoms, both on Snapchat.
He also sent another pupil a photo of himself in his underwear and in February 2017, during a residential trip, invited pupils into his bedroom to play the game Cards Against Humanity.
A note containing sexual references and identifying pupils was found on his desk in April 2017.
He admitted all allegations and, in a written submission, said he had mistakenly sent the pupil the photo of him in bed.
Concerns about his "inappropriate communication" with pupils on social media led the school to investigate in March 2017 and he was suspended, the hearing was told.
In May 2017 staff raised more concerns, another investigation took place and he was dismissed on 12 June.
Police investigated but he was not charged.
The TRA found all the allegations against him were of a "sexual nature" and fell "significantly short of the standard of behaviour expected of a teacher".
It was satisfied Mr Osborne was guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.
In a letter to the TRA, Mr Osborne acknowledged his wrong-doing and lack of judgement.
The panel recommended a prohibition order with no review period be referred to the education secretary.
Mr Osborne is prohibited from teaching indefinitely in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England.
