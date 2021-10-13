Buckhurst Hill: Woman dies after being hit by two vehicles
A woman aged in her 20s has died after being struck by two vehicles.
Essex Police said officers were called to Buckhurst Hill at 19:55 BST on Tuesday to reports a pedestrian had been in collision with two vehicles in Buckhurst Way.
The female pedestrian was treated by paramedics at the scene but died a short time later.
Police said the road was closed for investigations but reopened at 04:00 on Wednesday.
