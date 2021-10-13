BBC News

Buckhurst Hill: Woman dies after being hit by two vehicles

Published
Image source, Google Maps
Image caption, The incident happened on Buckhurst Way in Buckhurst Hill at about 19:55 BST on Tuesday

A woman aged in her 20s has died after being struck by two vehicles.

Essex Police said officers were called to Buckhurst Hill at 19:55 BST on Tuesday to reports a pedestrian had been in collision with two vehicles in Buckhurst Way.

The female pedestrian was treated by paramedics at the scene but died a short time later.

Police said the road was closed for investigations but reopened at 04:00 on Wednesday.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.