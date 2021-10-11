Ramsden Heath: Village murder probe after woman dies
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a village.
Essex Police said officers were called to reports of an unresponsive woman in her 40s at an address on Downham Road in Ramsden Heath just after midnight on Monday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and her death is being treated as "unexplained", the force said.
A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.
