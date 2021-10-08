Brave Nelson: Warley pub breached licence as Euros went to extra time
A pub that kept its garden open after the Euro 2020 semi-final went into extra time will need permission to show sport events which may end after 22:00.
The Brave Nelson did not apply for a temporary event notice in order to keep the garden open past its 22:00 BST curfew, Brentwood Borough Council said.
The landlord had hoped the England game in July would end within 90 minutes.
A Warley resident said the noise was "so loud" she could hear it in her house and the situation was "unfair".
'Potential disorder'
After going into extra time, the England v Denmark game finished just after 22:30, breaching its licence.
Despite being warned about the possibility of the match continuing past 22:00, the landlord did not give enough time to complete a temporary event notice, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Brentwood Borough Council's licence committee accepted that if landlord Paul Duley had closed the garden during the match, "there would have been potential for disorder".
In response to the breach, the committee introduced new conditions to the pub's licence.
"No sporting event can be shown in any outside area where that event could foreseeably finish for example after any extra or added time and penalties after 22:00," the committee said.
It has also said the pub must introduce a noise management plan, a comprehensive CCTV system and ensure a member of staff is responsible for activity at the front and rear.
