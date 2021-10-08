Women's Tour: Mark Cavendish champion's female bike racing
British cyclist Mark Cavendish made a special appearance at the end of the Women's Tour in Essex to speak out in support of women's racing.
The Tour de France green jersey winner was seen with his son cheering on the riders as they crossed the finish line in Clacton-on-Sea.
The peloton of leading female cyclists from around the world had started the 59-mile (95km) route in Colchester.
Cavendish said the women were "leaving a legacy" for future female riders.
The 78 competitors, including Great Britain's Lizzie Deignan and the new world champion Elisa Balsamo from Italy, set off from Colchester's Northern Gateway sports park.
They then headed through Colchester town centre before riding towards Great Bromley and completing a lap and a half of a circuit that took in Thorrington, Jaywick, Holland-on-Sea, Mistley and Manningtree.
The cyclists rode through Clacton twice, the second time finishing the day's racing with the decisive sprint on Marine Parade, won by Thursday's winner Lorena Wiebes.
The Dutch rider became the first in Women's Tour history to win back-to-stages.
Before the riders came hurtling along finishing straight, Cavendish told those waiting it "breaks my heart" that his daughter Delilah "might not have the same opportunities just because she was born a female".
He said his son Casper, whom he was with, "doesn't care who is racing, he wants to watch a bike race".
The Manxman, who won four stages at this year's Tour de France, said: "The girls, the ladies who are racing now probably most of them won't see the benefits of what they are doing to improve female cycling but the biggest thing they can take is the legacy they'll leave for my daughter and girls in the future."
The sixth and final stage will be held in Suffolk on Saturday, starting in Haverhill and finishing in Felixstowe.
