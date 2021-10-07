Dutch triumph in Women's Tour of Britain in Essex
The fourth stage of the Women's Tour of Britain has seen 78 cyclists race through Essex.
The 73-mile (117.8km) leg took them from Shoeburyness to Southend-on-Sea.
Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes, 22, claimed her first stage victory with a sprint finish.
Rolling road closures were in place along the route and more are expected as stage five begins on Friday in Colchester, finishing in Clacton-on-Sea.
Andy Hawes, the route director, said of the many roadblocks: "100% rider safety - that has to be our priority.
"The women that are riding, this is their job and everybody has to have a safe workplace - it just so happens that racing is their workplace."
The race started at 11:00 BST and the route was lined by spectators who described it as "exciting" and said it was "lovely to have it on our doorstep".
A little under three hours later, Lorena Wiebes said her victory was "a great feeling".
"I really aimed for a win in this tour, so I'm really happy with it."