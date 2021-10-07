Laindon murder trial: Accused researched stabbing, court told
A teenager accused of killing a father looked up "consequences of accidentally killing someone" online, a court heard.
James Gibbons, 34, was stabbed four times outside his home in Laindon, Essex, on 2 May.
Chelmsford Crown Court heard he was attacked when confronting a group of youths after he gave food to a homeless man at a party celebrating his twin daughters' birthday.
The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder.
Prosecutor, Simon Taylor QC, told the court the teenager searched on the internet for "stabbing in Laindon" and "consequences of accidentally killing someone" in the early hours of 3 May.
He said a youth heard the defendant say, in a phone call on loudspeaker to another youth: "I chinged him 25 times".
"According to [the youth, the defendant] was laughing as he said it," said Mr Taylor, adding the youth's understanding was that "chinged" meant stabbed.
The court also heard from 32-year-old Christopher French, the then homeless man given food by Mr Gibbons.
He said he had been sleeping under a stairwell in Iris Mews, and Mr Gibbons "was having a barbecue with his kids and gave me something to eat".
Mr French said as the pair were talking they were approached by two people, with one of them pulling his hoody and the other trying to take his food.
He said Mr Gibbons "got annoyed with that."
Mr French tried to push one of them away, he said, adding that he told them to "get lost" and they "eventually" went away.
He said a "group or gang came along", whom he described as a "bunch of kids", and someone threw a brick, which struck his head.
Mr French said he did not see anybody attack Mr Gibbons when he walked into an alleyway but he heard a noise.
When asked to describe the sound by the prosecutor, Simon Taylor QC, Mr French made a fist with one hand and hit his other hand.
Mr French said: "I saw him come back and he started wobbling around.
"He fell back on the floor. I called the ambulance service from my phone and tried to quickly rush and knock on the door."
He said the "kids" ran off and people came out to try to resuscitate Mr Gibbons.
The trial, due to last three to four weeks, continues.
