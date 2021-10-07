BBC News

Colchester fire crews rescue cat stuck on top of a roof

Published
Image source, Essex Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption, Firefighters from Colchester Fire Station used their aerial ladder platform to rescue the eight-month-old pet

A cat that climbed to the top of a roof and became stuck has been rescued by firefighters.

The eight-month-old pet, called Shadow, made its way to the peak of a house on Heatley Way, Colchester, on Tuesday night and spent the night there.

Firefighters came to Shadow's rescue at 10:50 BST on Wednesday.

The black and white cat was saved with the help of an aerial ladder platform. The pet was unharmed and left in the care of its owner.

Image source, Essex Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption, The cat was reunited with its owner after a night on the tiles

