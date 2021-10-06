Laindon murder trial: James Gibbons stabbed defending homeless man
- Published
A teenager stabbed to death a father who had given food to a homeless man at a party celebrating his twin daughters' birthdays, a court heard.
James Gibbons, 34, was stabbed four times outside his home in Laindon, Essex, on 2 May.
Chelmsford Crown Court heard he was attacked after confronting a group of youths who had tried to steal from the homeless man sitting outside his house.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder.
Prosecutor Simon Taylor QC said the homeless man, Christopher French, had gone to Mr Gibbons home in Iris Mews "in the hope of being given food" from a barbecue the family were having to celebrate the girls' second birthdays.
Mr French was given some food and, as he sat outside, a group of youths walked past, the court heard.
One pulled the hood on Mr French's top, tried to grab his phone and take food from his plate, Mr Taylor said.
Mr French said a boy hit him with a brick and Mr Gibbons chased them down an alleyway, the prosecutor said.
The jury was told that Mr French said he saw the father-of-four was hurt so went to his house to ask for an ambulance to be called.
'Loud thudding'
Mr Gibbons' partner, Victoria Billingham, said she remembered he left the party to speak to Mr French outside, the court heard.
"When he returned he told her there were a couple of 15-year-olds that were bullying Chris, taking advantage and eating his food," said Mr Taylor.
"He then said he was going to have another cigarette outside with Mr French to make sure he was OK."
She later heard a "loud thudding at the door", was told to call an ambulance and saw Mr Gibbons was injured, Mr Taylor said.
Mr Taylor said the 16-year-old claimed he was acting in self-defence.
"There's no dispute that it was [the defendant] who inflicted each of those wounds," Mr Taylor said.
"The issue appears to be whether he was acting offensively or defensively when he did.
"It was a confusing scene and many witnesses contradict themselves and each other to such an extent that their evidence can't all be right."
The court heard no weapon had been found.
Mr Taylor said another youth, who was aged 13 at the time, said Mr Gibbons "had a metal pole in his hands", but when the defendant was examined by a forensic nurse "he was found to have no physical injuries on his body".
The trial, due to last three to four weeks, continues.
