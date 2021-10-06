Westcliff assault: Police name man who died after attack
A man who died after being found injured in a street has been named by police.
James Avis, 35, was assaulted in Hainault Avenue, Westcliff, at about 22:35 BST on Saturday, 25 September, Essex Police said.
A 24-year-old man from Witham has been charged with manslaughter. He is due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on 26 October.
Essex Police appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
