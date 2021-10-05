Heavy rain in eastern England causes flash flooding and disruption
Heavy rain has led to flash flooding and disruption on the roads and rails across parts of eastern England.
Many areas were hit with rain overnight, and the Met Office said up to an inch (2.5cm) could fall in just a few hours on Tuesday.
Flooding has caused disruption to several roads, including the M25 clockwise between junction 27 at Epping and junction 28 at Brentwood.
A flooded A12 towards London was also filmed by social media users.
Meanwhile, National Rail said the heavy rain had flooded the railway between Prittlewell and Southend Victoria.
Greater Anglia said the service between Southend and London Victoria was returning to normal, but disruption could be expected until 10:00 BST.
Highways East said heavy rain was expected across eastern England until midnight.
A 40mph speed limit put in place on the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk due to high winds has since been removed.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy and persistent rain, with north Norfolk due to be particularly affected.