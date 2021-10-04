Clacton: Two dogs rescued from bungalow fire
Two dogs were rescued from a bungalow after a hob caught fire while the residents were out.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service was called to the property in Thorpe Road in Clacton-on-Sea at about 22:00 BST on Saturday after neighbours heard the smoke alarms.
It said the blaze started after the hob caught fire.
The two greyhounds were rescued by firefighters and both were said to be "unharmed".
The service said the fire had spread across the kitchen which was "heavily smoke-logged".
Craig Todd, from Clacton Fire Station, said; "Working smoke alarms alerted neighbours to this fire, which obviously saved the house from burning down and saved the lives of the two dogs inside.
"We'd like to thank and praise the quick-thinking neighbours who called us."
