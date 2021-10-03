Southend: Four men injured in fight at boxing event
Four men were taken to hospital after a fight broke out among spectators at a boxing event.
The fight happened at Thorpe Hall School in Wakering Road, Southend, at about 22:45 BST on Saturday.
Essex Police said it involved "a large group of spectators", with four men sustaining bruising and two losing consciousness.
The force said a large number of people would have witnessed the incident, and appealed for information.
Det Con Mark Sawyer said: "We also believe there may be mobile phone footage taken of the incident which we would like to see - it could be crucial evidence for us and I would urge anyone who was there and witnessed the incident or has footage of it to come forward and speak to us."
