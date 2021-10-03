Basildon: Man arrested after car driven at group of people
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car was driven at a group of people.
Essex Police said officers were called to a "disturbance" at Festival Leisure Park in Basildon at about 04:30 BST.
One man was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.
The force said a 25-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
It has appealed for anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact officers.
