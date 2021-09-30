BBC News

Dovercourt: Plans approved for redevelopment of garage

image caption, Plans for the site of the former Starlings garage and Queens Head Hotel, which burnt down a number of years ago, have been approved

Proposals to transform a derelict site of a former hotel and garage into a new public space have been agreed.

Tendring District Council has approved plans to turn the former Starlings garage and Queens Head Hotel site in Dovercourt into a 51-space car park, public toilets and events space.

It will provide town centre capacity for one-off events such as a Christmas market, the authority said.

Councillor Mary Newton said it was a "positive step forward for the site".

The cabinet member for business and economic growth said: "Clearing and making best use of the Starlings site is an important priority for the council."

The planning committee approved the plans for the area between Milton Road and Orwell Road following a consultation with residents.

Construction is expected to start at the end of the year.

