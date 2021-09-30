Driver who failed to stop found in tree in Thurrock, say police
A driver of a vehicle who failed to stop for police was found in a tree and arrested, a force has said.
Essex Police said the male driver of a Mercedes A150 ran off when the car eventually did stop on Wednesday night.
"He didn't want to talk to us," the force said in a Tweet.
Police said he was found in the tree in Thurrock with the help of dog units from Essex and the Metropolitan Police, the control room and the National Police Air Service.
