Insulate Britain protesters glue hands to M25
Nine activists from the protest group Insulate Britain have been arrested after gluing their hands to the ground on the M25 at Thurrock in Essex.
It marks the eighth day of action by the group on the motorway in the last three weeks.
Essex Police said it was working to remove them "as quickly and safely as possible".
"We are currently on the scene of disruption on the M25 at J30 for Thurrock," the force tweeted.
"We were called to reports of people blocking the road and officers responded within minutes.
"We know this will be frustrating for people using the road but we appreciate your patience and understanding."
