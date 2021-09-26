BBC News

Westcliff: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder

image captionEssex Police said officer were called the incident in Westcliff on Saturday

Two men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man.

Police said they were called to reports of a man injured having been assaulted in Hainault Avenue, Westcliff, Essex shortly before 22.35 BST on Saturday.

Paramedics arrived at the scene but the man later died.

The two men arrested, a 24-year-old from Witham and a 27-year-old from Westcliff, remain in custody, police said.

Det Supt Stephen Jennings, from Essex Police, said: "This incident took place in a residential area so I know it's likely to cause concern for those living nearby but we have made quick arrests and do not believe there is a risk to the wider public."

