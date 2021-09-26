Westcliff: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder
Two men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man.
Police said they were called to reports of a man injured having been assaulted in Hainault Avenue, Westcliff, Essex shortly before 22.35 BST on Saturday.
Paramedics arrived at the scene but the man later died.
The two men arrested, a 24-year-old from Witham and a 27-year-old from Westcliff, remain in custody, police said.
Det Supt Stephen Jennings, from Essex Police, said: "This incident took place in a residential area so I know it's likely to cause concern for those living nearby but we have made quick arrests and do not believe there is a risk to the wider public."
