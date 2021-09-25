Essex: Valentine's Day obscene content led to library ban
People have been banned from a county's libraries for watching obscene content on Valentine's Day and urinating on furniture, figures reveal.
Libraries in Essex have banned people 146 times since 2016, most commonly for intimidating and aggressive behaviour.
But the county council said one person is prohibited from Maldon library for "viewing obscene content" on 14 February 2017.
The council said the "vast majority... use their libraries appropriately".
Responding to a Freedom of Information request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council also revealed Clacton library banned one person for "accessing inappropriate content" in August 2018, and another for "using a recording device" in May that year.
In May 2019, a person was banned from Braintree library for "urination on furniture".
The most common reason a ban was "intimidating behaviour", listed 46 times, followed by the 21 for "aggressive behaviour".
Colchester Library had banned the most people by far - at 52 bans - while 46 libraries have not banned anyone since 2016.
A spokesperson for the council said: "Pre-pandemic, Essex's library service averaged 4.5 million visits per year. Considering this high number of visits, we have very few incidents of poor customer behaviour and the vast majority of people use their libraries appropriately.
"Banning customers from library services is always a very last resort, but is an option available should the circumstances mean it is absolutely necessary in order to protect staff.
"Unreasonable, persistent or abusive customers are managed in line with [the council's] customer behaviour guidelines and the libraries' banning policy, which is currently being updated.
"Staff are trained to handle difficult situations, supported emotionally, and have access to the employee assistance support if required.
"All serious harassment or abusive incidents are also reported to Essex Police directly."