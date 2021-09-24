Snapchat grooming: Colchester man jailed for sex offences
A shop worker who groomed teenage girls who went into the store has been jailed for 12 years for sex offences.
Matthew Clarke, 23, of Delamere Road, Colchester, targeted 13 girls aged between 12 and 16 over five years.
Essex Police said he groomed them over social media platforms including WhatsApp and Snapchat and had sexual encounters with three of them.
He was sentenced for 30 child sex offences, which he previously admitted, at Ipswich Crown Court.
Clarke must also serve an eight-year extension period once his custodial sentence is over.
He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.
Police said he used the mapping function on Snapchat to identify girls who came into the store and then made contact.
He exchanged messages, which became "increasingly sexualised in nature", with the girls and persuaded them to send him intimate or explicit images of themselves.
'Predatory behaviour'
In every case, Clarke knew how old the girls were, police said.
Det Sgt Ben Rushmere, from the investigation team, said the "pattern of predatory behaviour" showed Clarke was a "danger to young girls".
Det Sgt Rushmere said Clarke's victims showed tremendous courage in reporting his crimes.
"I hope this sentencing will help them move forward," he said.
The case was investigated by the Child Sexual Exploitation Proactive Investigation Team, which investigates the complex and organised exploitation of children.
Clarke admitted 12 counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, six of making indecent images of children; five of causing a child to watch a sexual act; three of sexual communication with a child; two of sexual activity with a child; one of assault by penetration; and one of sexual assault.