HMP Chelmsford: Inmate numbers reduced after critical report
- Published
The number of inmates at a jail where inspectors reported a high level of violence is to be reduced by almost 10%, the justice secretary said.
Dominic Raab made the announcement in response to an urgent warning issued by HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) last month about HMP Chelmsford, Essex.
The prison was found to have "chronic and apparently intractable failings".
Mr Raab said the population would be reduced and an extra £1.2m invested to improve the buildings.
The chief inspector of prisons, Charlie Taylor, found problems with the safety of inmates, resulting in eight self-inflicted deaths since 2018, and four "non-natural deaths" in three years.
Half of inmates claimed to have been victimised by staff, and prisoners were locked in their cells for 23 hours a day during the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
His report said: "Violence levels remained among the highest of all local prisons since 2018."
Under the urgent notification protocol issued by HMIP in August, the secretary of state had 28 days to respond with a plan outlining what action would be taken to resolve urgent and severe issues.
In his response, Mr Raab said HMP Chelmsford's population would be reduced by 55 to 695 and more than £1m would be invested in the prison for new windows, generators and showers, as well as general maintenance, security and health and safety.
The Ministry of Justice said other measures being taken to improve performance at the prison included deploying a new team of experienced frontline staff to raise standards among new officers.
"We're giving intensive support to Chelmsford prison to raise standards, support staff and protect vulnerable prisoners," said Mr Raab.
He add that there was also "a detailed action plan to help drive down violence, rehabilitate offenders, and reduce re-offending".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk