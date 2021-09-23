Southminster, Essex double fatal crash police referred to watchdog
- Published
An investigation into a crash that killed two people when a car became partially submerged in a pond has been referred to the police watchdog.
A grey BMW Four Series Coupe was found in Southminster, Essex by officers at 08:20 BST on Tuesday.
Police said two people inside were pronounced dead at the scene.
The force has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) over its response to concerns for a vehicle earlier that morning.
The car was found in a pond near to Southminster Road and officers believed the car left the road near to the junction with Foxhall Road.
"We are currently carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances which led up to the collision and these are ongoing," a force statement added.
A spokesman for the IOPC said: "We can confirm that we have received a mandatory referral from Essex Police in relation to this incident.
"We are now carrying out an assessment to determine what further action may be required from us."
