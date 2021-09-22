Billericay killing: Guilty verdicts in Matthew Bion case
The family of a dad-of-two killed in a fight said they "take little joy" from the conviction of a man over his death.
Dennie Griffiths, 28, was found guilty of the manslaughter of 31-year-old Matthew Bion following the attack in Billericay in August 2019.
Essex Police said Griffiths, of Paynters Mead in Basildon, punched Mr Bion causing him to fall to the ground and then ran away.
Mr Bion's family said he was "a peaceful, gentle and caring man".
Co-defendant Jade Chambers, 24, of Hermitage Drive, Laindon, was found guilty of assisting an offender following a trial at Basildon Crown Court.
The pair will be sentenced at a later date.
Essex Police said Mr Bion had gone for drinks with his partner and friends in Billericay on 17 August 2019.
'Some comfort'
After they left a bar in the early hours, an argument broke out between two groups, one of which contained Griffiths and Chambers.
Police said Mr Bion was trying to calm the situation when he was attacked by Griffiths.
Officers arrested Chambers on suspicion of affray, but said she had already helped Griffiths to leave the scene, although he was later arrested.
Mr Bion, from Wickford, died of his injuries on 27 August 2019.
His family said in a statement: "It will forever bring his family and friends such pain that his life was taken through such reckless and unnecessary violence.
"As a family we take little joy from this verdict. In spite of our suffering we have never been vengeful and had hoped for remorse, but take some comfort from this outcome."
They thanked the police and the Crown Prosecution Service for "securing some justice for Matthew and those so deeply affected by the void he leaves in our lives, especially for those of his two young children".
