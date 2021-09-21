Sir David Attenborough mural painted to transform Essex car park wall
- Published
A giant mural of Sir David Attenborough has been painted overlooking a town car park as part of an art festival.
The 11m (36ft) by 8m (26ft) mural was one of four painted by local artists in Clarence Road, in Southend-on-Sea, Essex.
It took street artist Scott Irving three and a half days to spray-paint the glitch-effect portrait.
He said he had chosen to paint Sir David because he was a "national treasure" and "inspiration".
The 45-year-old from Southend said: "I enjoy painting faces of people I admire, and David Attenborough has the spirit of an explorer.
"He is a great inspiration to me and a lot of people."
Mr Irving, who set up his own street art organisation 20 years ago, has previously painted murals of Nelson Mandela and Marcus Rashford.
His mural of broadcaster Sir David was painted alongside works by Dan Kitchener, Karl Sims and Nicola Cry.
It was part of a live street art event called Making Waves.
Festival organisers said even though the Southend Arts Festival ended on Sunday "these talented local artists have left us with a lasting reminder".
Mr Irving said he did not know how long the mural would remain on the wall.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk