Pitsea murder inquiry: Tribute paid to James Robinson
- Published
A man who died after suffering a serious head injury during an assault has been described as "kind-hearted, loving and gentle dad".
James Robinson, 67, also known as "Jimbo", was assaulted in Malyons Mews, Pitsea, Basildon, on 15 September.
In a tribute released by Essex Police, his daughter said Mr Robinson will "be truly missed and always in our hearts".
Edward Roberts, 47, of St Mary's Crescent, Pitsea, has been charged with murder.
Mr Roberts has also been charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in relation to a separate investigation, police said.
Mr Robinson's daughter, who asked not to be named, said: "He was such a kind-hearted, loving, gentle dad, grandad, brother and friend to many."He will be truly missed and always in our hearts."Gone too soon but never forgotten."
