Pitsea murder charge over death of man in his 60s
A man has been charged with murdering a 67-year-old man who died following an attack in an Essex town.
The victim was assaulted in the area of Malyons Mews, Pitsea, Basildon, on 15 September. He died in hospital the next day.
A post-mortem examination found he died due to a traumatic head injury.
The 47-year-old man has also been charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in relation to a separate investigation, police said.
