BBC News

Elderly woman dies in Dunmow after being hit by an MG ZS

Published
image source, Essex Police
image captionThe crash happened on Chelmer Drive, Dunmow, just before 16:00 BST

An elderly woman has died after being hit by a car in a residential street, police said.

The pedestrian was struck by an MG ZS on Chelmer Drive in Dunmow, Essex, just before 16:00 BST.

Essex Police said the woman died at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency services.

The force said officers were investigating the circumstances behind the collision and a 77-year-old man was helping them with their inquiries.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.