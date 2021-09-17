Elderly woman dies in Dunmow after being hit by an MG ZS
- Published
An elderly woman has died after being hit by a car in a residential street, police said.
The pedestrian was struck by an MG ZS on Chelmer Drive in Dunmow, Essex, just before 16:00 BST.
Essex Police said the woman died at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency services.
The force said officers were investigating the circumstances behind the collision and a 77-year-old man was helping them with their inquiries.
