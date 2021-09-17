Independent travel agent welcomes travel rule changes
A travel agent based near London Stansted has said changes to travel rules were "what we've been waiting for a long time".
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced the traffic light system would be simplified from 4 October.
PCR tests will also no longer be required for fully vaccinated travellers returning to England.
Based in Great Dunmow, Essex, Rebecca Kingston said it was "going to give people so much more confidence".
The co-owner of Finch Travel, which is five miles (8km) from London Stansted, said she expects to be "extremely busy" and had already had enquiries for holidays.
Under the new testing regime, people who have had both jabs will not need to take a pre-departure test before leaving any country not on the red list.
Mr Shapps said that from later in October they would be able to replace the day two PCR test with the cheaper rapid lateral flow test.
'Desperate for a holiday'
Turkey, Pakistan, the Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya will be removed from the red list from Wednesday.
The transport secretary said the new travel rules would remain in place "at least until the new year".
Ms Kingston said: "This is what we've been waiting for a long time.
"It takes away all the confusion, and that's been on of biggest barrier and one of the biggest reasons why people didn't book, they are confused".
She said: "People are desperate for a holiday there is so much pent up demand and we've been waiting for the green light to make it easier for people."
"It's going to give people so much more confidence and a lot less stress."
