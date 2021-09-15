Barrymore pool death: Stuart Lubbock's father Terry dies
The father of the man found dead at Michael Barrymore's home has died, a friend said.
Terry Lubbock, 76, from Harlow, Essex, revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
He has led a 20-year campaign for justice for his son Stuart, 31, who was found dead in the TV presenter's pool in Roydon, near Harlow, in March 2001.
Friend and publicist Harry Cichy said: "His tenacity and determination were incredible."
