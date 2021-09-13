Michael Barrymore pool death: Terry Lubbock 'gravely ill'
The father of a man found dead at Michael Barrymore's home is "gravely ill", his friend and publicist has said.
Terry Lubbock's son Stuart, 31, was found dead in the TV presenter's pool in Roydon, Essex, in March 2001.
In February this year the 76-year-old, from Harlow, Essex, said he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Harry Cichy said: "Terry is gravely ill. We are praying and hoping for the best."
Last month a man arrested on suspicion of the murder and indecent assault of Stuart Lubbock was released without charge.
Essex Police said there was "insufficient evidence" to charge the unnamed suspect.
He was arrested in March following "significant new information".
Mr Lubbock last week thanked "new witnesses that have come forward".
A post-mortem examination revealed Stuart Lubbock had suffered "horrific" injuries prior to his death, police said.
Alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.
Stuart Lubbock had been attending a party at the home of Mr Barrymore, who is now 69, with eight other people.
He was pronounced dead two hours after arriving at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.
A coroner recorded an open verdict but Mr Lubbock has asked for a fresh inquest.
