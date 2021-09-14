Southend's 'second high street' given conservation status
A stretch of a town's so-called "second high street" is due to be turned into a conservation area.
Southend-on-Sea Borough Council voted for a new one in Hamlet Court Road but did not incorporate its southern end.
The majority of experts and responders to a public consultation wished for it to encompass the whole road.
Conservation areas are those considered worthy of preservation or enhancement because of special architectural or historic interest.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, some buildings in the southern section of the road may at some point become locally listed.
Dan Nelson, Conservative councillor for Southchurch ward, told a council meeting: "If there are significantly historic buildings in an area that means that area is historically significant and as such it should be worthy in its own right to be part of a conservation area.
"I also think it's a downright waste of money to go out to a consultation and then ignore the results."
But Labour council leader Ian Gilbert said including such buildings in the conservation area could prevent them from being improved in the future.
"Conservation areas introduce new burdens on businesses, on residents," he said.
He said those involved had "given this issue a tremendous amount of thought" and asked "does anybody really feel that [those involved are] operating with some vendetta or some malign intent for the southern part of Hamlet Court Road?".
