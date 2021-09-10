Harlow could become 'small city' under regeneration plans
A town in Essex could expand into "a small city" after development plans were approved by councillors.
The "Harlow @ 100" proposals could see the "biggest programme of regeneration" of the new town, since it was built after World War Two.
Conservative-run Harlow Town Council approved the plans which would see boundary changes and possibly an extension of the London Underground.
A public consultation into the plans begins at the end of the month.
They were discussed and approved at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
If implemented, the Harlow @ 100 proposals would update the town's infrastructure to accommodate a predicted population growth, and the council is set to lobby for boundary changes to encompass Harlow and Gilston Garden Town.
Dan Swords, the council's portfolio holder for regeneration, said they wanted to oversee "the biggest programme since the town was built".
Opposition members questioned whether the proposals had been costed and whether they were "achievable".
A public consultation will run from late September to November and the town plan panel will then consider comments made by residents before submitting an updated version to the cabinet in the new year.
