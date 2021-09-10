BBC News

Artist Evewright says Tilbury vandalism is 'physical hate crime'

image source, EVEWRIGHT TBWM
image captionSeveral of the 432 panes of glass where the artwork is featured have been broken

An artist who created an exhibition to honour pioneers of the Windrush generation said he felt "anger" after it was vandalised.

Evewright's Walkway of Memories at the Port of Tilbury, Essex, features more than 130 people on the walkway where passengers disembarked in 1948.

Several of the 432 panes of glass where the artwork is featured have been broken.

The artist said it had "empowered" him to continue his work.

image source, EVEWRIGHT
image captionArtist Evewright said the vandalism started on 28 August

Essex-based artist Evewright's art and sound installation was installed on 72 windows on the 55m (180ft) walkway and includes 130 images and 35 audio recordings.

image source, EVEWRIGHT TBWM
image captionThe artwork was made as a celebration of the "lives" and "endeavours" of the Windrush generation said Evewright.

The panes of glass are collaged with photographs, documents, boat passenger tickets and memorabilia and more than 160 minutes of audio stories can be heard in ten-minute segments across 22 listening windows.

'Personal attack'

The artist said vandals had "indiscriminately targeted the bridge".

"This ain't going to stop me, actually it empowers me even more to keep working as an artist to try and represent the Black British experience," he said.

"We should all try and fight against it, stand up against it and speak out when we're attacked.

"To me, it was a personal attack because I am from that generation, I'm first-born... it's almost like it's a hate crime."

image source, EVEWRIGHT TBWM
image caption130 images and 35 audio recordings are along the 55-metre (180ft) walkway in Tilbury

He said the port had acted very swiftly to protect the bridge, putting extra cameras in place.

image source, EVEWRIGHT TBWM
image captionImage from the Tilbury Bridge Walkway of Memories installation

The exhibition remains open to the public but with the damage still visible.

"For me as an artist, I felt it was important to keep those strikes on the bridge... it's to let everyone know that this hate is still there in our society," he said.

The BBC has approached Essex Police and the Port of Tilbury for comment.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

