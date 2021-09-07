Colchester rapper death: Two guilty of murder
Two men have been found guilty of murdering an aspiring rapper who was stabbed to death in his own home.
Alinjavwa Siwale, 22, also known as Swizzino, died at his house in Affleck Road, Colchester, on 11 December.
His brother Suwilanji Siwale was also stabbed in the attack, which took place at about 00:14 GMT.
Sheldon McKay, 25, and Phoenix Lee, 20, were found guilty of murder and wounding with intent at Chelmsford Crown Court.
The pair, both of no fixed address, are due to be sentenced on 11 October.
A post-mortem report said the cause of Mr Siwale's death was hypovolemic shock caused by extensive loss of blood from the stabbing.
The court was told the knife used against him had a serrated edge and was possibly 28cm (11in) long.
It punctured both his lungs, causing them to collapse, and severed the arch of his heart's aorta.
The prosecutor said in the weeks before his death, Mr Siwale had told his music manager and "confidante" that he wanted to move from Colchester to Chelmsford as some youths had been troubling him.
He had allegedly been involved in a fight with both defendants outside a probation office.
Mr Siwale was said to have been talented in making hip-hop, drill and R&B music.
He had rapped in a song about the animosity with Lee, which Lee and others were aware of, the prosecutor said.
Senior investigating officer, Temporary Det Ch Insp Julie Gowen, described McKay and Lee and "cowardly" for denying their involvement in the incident throughout the trial.
"Alinjavwa was killed in his own home. It was a place where he worked on his music, where he spent time with his son and his brothers, where he should have been safe from harm," she said.
"These dangerous individuals will now spend a significant amount of time in prison, making Essex a safer place."
