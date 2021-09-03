Hidden camera catches Colchester carers hit woman with remote
Care workers who struck a woman with a TV remote, a tinfoil roll and slapped and kicked her have been jailed.
The 43-year-old victim has Angelman Syndrome, which causes severe physical and learning disabilities, and has the mental capacity of someone under five.
A hidden camera set up at a care facility in Colchester by her family caught Ann-Marie Young, 60, and Catherine Haining, 64, striking her.
The women, both from Colchester, were jailed for eight months on Thursday.
The pair were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court after earlier admitting being a care worker ill-treating or wilfully neglecting an individual.
Essex Police said the family of the victim, who lived at the facility with her sister who has the same condition, became concerned after finding her with a bruise to her head in January 2020.
The force said the facility was unable to explain how she had got the injury and, after finding new bruises during subsequent visits, her family installed the hidden camera.
As well as striking her with objects, the camera caught the victim's carers - Young, of Camulodunum Way, and Haining, of Bolsin Drive - slapping, kicking, and hitting her and pulling her hair and calling her names.
Abuse 'truly heartbreaking'
In a statement the victim's parents said: "We had our suspicions and on every occasion we visited them - there were unexplained bruises, broken furniture, with both girls reluctant to return home whenever we took them out. No-one listened.
"They blamed all of the many events on our daughter and her behaviour.
"Nobody knows our daughters better than we do and we knew something wasn't right. Ultimately we had to take matters into our own hands."
The family said within 20 minutes the camera picked up "abuse" and described what they saw as "truly heartbreaking".
"We as a family took turns in watching and documenting the terrible ordeal," they continued.
"When we witnessed our daughter being cornered and hurt by these so called 'carers', we instantly called the police."
The family said detectives "acted immediately", and thanked investigating officer Det Con Hannah Richardson.
The detective said Young and Haining "displayed no care or empathy towards the victim and found their behaviour and the victim's response to their behaviour funny even when she was subjected to physical violence".
