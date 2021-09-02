Future of Northey Island saltmarsh in Essex to be secured
A conservation project to help retain a vital saltmarsh habitat that protects against climate change is under way.
The scheme will take place in the Blackwater Estuary at Northey Island, Essex.
Work on the saltmarsh will include the creation of a freshwater pond and drainage system on the island.
Daniel Leggett, from the National Trust, said if the area is not looked after it will be lost to rising sea levels in the next 70 to 100 years.
The saltmarsh is a key habitat in attempts to tackle climate change due to its ability to store carbon, the trust said.
Northey Island is the single largest block of saltmarsh in the Blackwater Estuary.
The National Trust is currently improving and extending the existing central bank made of clay using material obtained from the creation of a freshwater pond and drainage system on the site
This will protect the north of the island from flooding and allow for the managed creation of new saltmarsh to the southeast.
Previous conservation projects in the area have resulted in the creation of two areas of healthy saltmarsh which are now full of wildlife.
Mr Leggett said: "Although we will inevitably lose some areas of saltmarsh due to sea level rise, this work should help us protect at least 50 to 60 hectares, create 10 hectares of new saltmarsh and raise a further five hectares to a sustainable height above the tides.
"We need to play our part in restoring a healthy, beautiful natural environment and meet the needs of an environment under pressure."
Leigh Lock, RSPB species programme manager, added the Northey Island project could be the basis of further work across the country.
"We need to do much more to scale this up to provide even greater benefits to nature, the environment and local communities around the UK coastline," he said.
