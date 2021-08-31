Billericay stop and search powers introduced after weapons seen
Additional stop and search powers were granted to police after reports of assaults and weapons in a town.
Essex Police said the action had been taken after it was alerted to four separate "targeted incidents" on Monday evening in the Billericay area.
A Section 60 order was authorised to "keep our communities safe", police said.
Det Ch Insp Jim White said the action, was not taken "lightly" and was "a precaution".
It meant officers did not need to have reasonable grounds to carry out stop and searches.
"The use of these powers is not a decision we take lightly and are in place to keep the community of Billericay and its residents safe," he said.
"We encourage anyone who has concerns to speak to us directly or contact us on 101."
The order was authorised on Bank Holiday Monday and ran until 09:30 BST on Tuesday.
