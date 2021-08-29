Afghanistan: Pen Farthing and animals 'safe' after leaving Kabul
The founder of an animal shelter in Afghanistan is "safe" after leaving the country, his charity has said.
Paul "Pen" Farthing was attempting to get his staff and rescue animals out of Kabul when they became caught up in Thursday's airport bomb blasts.
Mr Farthing's charity Nowzad confirmed he and his animals left the country on Saturday without his staff.
The Daily Mail has reported Mr Farthing's plane landed at Heathrow Airport on Sunday morning.
The BBC has contacted his representatives, and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it could not comment as it was a private plane.
The Nowzad charity said on social media that it was a "devastating blow" that their "wonderful team" had been left behind.
Mr Farthing, a former Royal Marine who is originally from Dovercourt in Essex, set up the Nowzad animal shelter in Kabul, rescuing dogs, cats and donkeys, after serving in Afghanistan in the mid-2000s.
Since the collapse of the Afghan government, Mr Farthing and his supporters have campaigned to have his staff, their families and 140 dogs and 60 cats evacuated from the country in a plan he named Operation Ark.
But Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has complained some of Mr Farthing's supporters had "taken up too much time of my senior commanders dealing with this issue when they should be focused on dealing with the humanitarian crisis".
On Friday, the MoD said Mr Farthing and his animals were assisted by the UK Armed Forces through Kabul airport.
Confirming the news Mr Farthing and the animals had left Afghanistan, the Nowzad charity said: "The last few days have been extremely difficult and hazardous for Pen and the Nowzad team and we very much appreciate your patience and messages of support as we have strived to get them to safety.
"We know that Pen will update you as soon as he is able."
But it said their "thoughts for now are with our staff and the many people and animals who have also been left behind. We will do our utmost to help them".
