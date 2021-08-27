Simon Dobbin: Appeal posters put up at Southend United stadium
- Published
Police trying to identify who was responsible for the death of a football fan have launched a poster appeal at a stadium.
Simon Dobbin was left brain damaged after being assaulted in Southend, Essex, after a game between Cambridge United and Southend United in 2015.
He died aged 48 at home in Mildenhall, Suffolk in October.
The posters have been placed around Roots Hall ahead of Southend United's first home game on Saturday.
The Cambridge United fan was left unable to walk, talk or move independently after the attack on 21 March 2015.
Thirteen people were convicted in connection with the attack and three of the men were jailed for five years for violent disorder in 2017.
Mr Dobbin spent a year in hospital as a result of the attack, which a recent post-mortem examination report showed was linked to his death.
Acting Det Supt Stephen Jennings, from Essex Police, said: "I know there will be people who were at the game in March 2015 who saw what happened to Simon.
"I need them to come forward and speak to my team and I would urge them to do so even if they spoke to officers who investigated the assault at the time.
"Simon's story has touched people across the country. It is an absolute tragedy we need to get justice for him and his family."